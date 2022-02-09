Old Bank Surgery in new premises with HSCB funds

The Practice, which purchased the new premises, received £320k funding from the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) to undertake significant refurbishment works and a small extension to bring the building into use as a fit-for-purpose GP Surgery.

The new building, which has increased the surgery’s footprint by 60%, includes eight consultation, treatment and interview rooms alongside a spacious reception area, staff office, seminar space and improved car parking. The move has allowed the Practice to now offer enhanced access to cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) counselling, practice based pharmacists and minor surgery to its patients. The Practice will now be able to participate more fully in GP and Physician’s Associate training for which there is a significant demand in NI.

The Practice said: “We are delighted to be moved into our new premises with plenty of space, fresh and bright interior making it a much more pleasant environment to work in for the staff and for the patients coming into the building. Patients have parking facilities at the rear of the building with easy access to the surgery. We now have the ability to run our Flu clinics and Covid clinics at the surgery to protect our elderly and most vulnerable patients. We would like to thank the Health and Social Care Board for the funding to be able to achieve this beautiful building. Our patients are delighted with the new surgery”

Old Bank Surgery Staff and Elaine Hunter, Programme Director, Primary Care Infrastructure at the HSCB (2nd from R) outside the new Old Bank Surgery in Ballymena