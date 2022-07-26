The Trust says both hospitals’ Emergency Departments are currently ‘extremely busy’ warning potential patients of long waiting times.

In a statement a spokesperson said: “Both our Emergency Departments are extremely busy with large numbers of patients awaiting admission.

Emergency Departments at Craigavon Hospital and Daisy Hill in Newry are currently 'extremely busy'

“Please only attend if your condition is urgent or life threatening. If your condition is less urgent, you may face a long wait.