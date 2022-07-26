Loading...

Only visit Emergency Departments at Craigavon and Daisy Hill in Newry if condition is ‘urgent or life threatening’ says Trust

Only visit the Emergency Departments at Craigavon Hospital and Daisy Hill in Newry if your condition is ‘urgent or life threatening’ says the Southern Health Trust.

By Carmel Robinson
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 5:16 pm

The Trust says both hospitals’ Emergency Departments are currently ‘extremely busy’ warning potential patients of long waiting times.

In a statement a spokesperson said: “Both our Emergency Departments are extremely busy with large numbers of patients awaiting admission.

Emergency Departments at Craigavon Hospital and Daisy Hill in Newry are currently 'extremely busy'

“Please only attend if your condition is urgent or life threatening. If your condition is less urgent, you may face a long wait.

“We are appealing for the full co-operation of patients, families and carers in supporting discharge and helping us to free up much needed beds.”

