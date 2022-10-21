The £3million unit, a partnership between Macmillan Cancer Support and the South Eastern Trust has to date treated approximately 22,000 patient.

This unique unit, which patients helped design, features a state-of-the-art chemotherapy unit with purpose-built assessment and treatment areas, a satellite pharmacy and a Macmillan Support Centre.

Local patients who have attended the unit since it opened, have praised their experience using the facility.

Staff from the Macmillan Cancer Unit, Ulster Hospital

Acting Ward Sister, Angela Berry said: “Patients just love the new unit and many say it’s like first class on an airline. There are fabulous balconies with planted areas that patients can get up and move about and go outside and enjoy the scenary and get some air. They really appreciate the surroundings as they undergo their treatment.”

Staff Nurse, Caroline Johnston who has been working in the new unit stated, “ Since moving into the new Macmillan Cancer Unit, there has been big improvements for both staff and patients. We are trying to improve our patient waiting times and I know that always can’t be the case every day, as each day changes, but we do try our best to accommodate patients.

Advertisement

“The Macmillan Cancer Unit is bright and spacious with large treatment areas. We have been able to open up more chemotherapy chairs to facilitate patients being treated. It is such a lovely facility for patients to receive their treatment and for staff to work in.”

Angela Berry, Acting Ward Sister

Jillian Boyce, Strategic Partnership Manager for Macmillan in Northern Ireland said: “When we set out to develop the Macmillan Unit at the Ulster Hospital, in partnership with the South Eastern Trust, we ensured that people living with cancer were at the heart of our plans. One year on, many people have been able to access the high-quality services and person-centred care they need. I would also like to say thank you again to our fundraisers and supporters all over NI. Macmillan relies almost entirely on public donations to make a difference and provide services like this Unit across NI - we couldn’t do it without their generous help.”