Larne Hospice Support Group has expressed its thanks to a local woman who raised over £2000.

Mandy Ross, pictured with the Larne Hospice Support Group at their recent meeting in the Curran Court Hotel. Photo: Larne Hospice Support Group

Mandy Ross has been donating to the Hospice in memory of her beloved sister Suzanne, who sadly passed away in July 2021.

To date she has donated the amazing total of £2068.83.

"We are very grateful to Mandy for her continued support and generosity to our charity,” the group said.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...