Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council wants to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who supported a recent fundraising drive, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

A total of £5347 was handed over to the charity, which will help to maintain its vital support services for people living with cancer and their families.

The money was raised at a Macmillan Move More coffee morning in Portballintrae and at a similar event in Macosquin organised by Move More participant Simon Moore, his wife Daphne and family friend Alison Wallace.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, has congratulated everyone involved saying: “I was very pleased to join with our Move More Co-ordinator to present this fantastic amount to Macmillan Cancer Support, and I want to thank everyone who supported these local initiatives which coincided with the charity’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning appeal.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace and Macmillan Move More Co-ordinator, Catherine King, pictured with Macmillan Move More participant Margaret Brown and Jodie McAneaney, Macmillan Relationship Fundraising Manager

“Our partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support continues to go from strength to strength and these funds will ensure it can provide services to improve the well-being of people living with cancer in the Borough.”

Macmillan Move More Co-ordinator, Catherine King, added: “I know this money will make a real difference.

“It could provide 162 hours of Macmillan nursing care, help to run the charity’s dedicated Support Line or provide grant support for 15 people to cover some of the costs cancer brings, which has never been more important.

“I want offer a special word of thanks to Move More participant Margaret Brown for her generous support, and to Helen Butcher for the donation she made on behalf of her late husband James alongside the many businesses who generously donated goods for the coffee mornings including McAtamney’s Butcher’s, Yellow Bird, Bo Valley Spar, Costcutter, Coolassan Spar, Antoinette’s and Marshall Howe in Limavady, Tesco, Ballymoney, and Coffee Hutt in Castlerock.

“It’s a privilege for me to help those affected by cancer through the Move Move project, and I am very grateful for the support of the wider community which has helped to make our recent fundraising such a success.”