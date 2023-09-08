The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is holding a number of free events to mark Palliative Care Week 2023.

Pictured left-right Anne O’Hagan, Macmillan Palliative Care Service Improvement Facilitator, Fiona Gilmour, Macmillan Palliative Care Service Improvement Lead, and Alison Craig, Macmillan Palliative Care Service Improvement Facilitator. Credit Northern Health Trust

This year the main theme is ‘living for today, planning for tomorrow’, with the annual campaign taking place from September 10-16.

On Wednesday, September 13, a free training workshop about Advance Care Planning takes place at CRUN Community Hub in Coleraine from 10.30am – 12.30pm aimed at raising awareness about the importance of planning for the future among staff or volunteers who work with adults.

On Thursday, September 14, join professional decluttering duo ‘Order in the House’ and Northern Trust staff at Ballyclare Town Hall from 7-9pm for an informative evening filled with lots of great tips and information about organising your life and planning ahead.

Fiona Gilmour, Macmillan Palliative Care Service Improvement Lead, said: “Palliative care is about much more than end-of-life, and it can make a huge difference at all stages of illness, once a cure is not possible.

“Palliative Care Week provides us with an opportunity to get people talking about this type of care, while encouraging greater understanding about what it entails, and how it can benefit those who are ill, and their families.

“At our upcoming public events we want to share information and practical resources to advise people about the different ways they can plan ahead, and raise awareness about relevant services so people know what physical, psychological, social and emotional support is available to them if the need arises.”