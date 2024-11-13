Patient and Client Council to hold outreach sessions in Portrush and Portstewart
The PCC exists to support and advice to anyone in Northern Ireland with a concern about the health or social care which any individual or someone they care for has received.
The body says it wants to make access to their services easier by going out into the community.
The PCC’s Community Support Service is independent, free and confidential. No registration is needed, simply stop by to avail of PCC Support and find out more about their work.
Portrush Library will host the PCC on the following Fridays from 10.15am – 12.30pm: November 29, December 20, January 17, February 2 and March 7.
Portstewart Library will host the PCC on December 5 from 2-24pm and January 3 from 10.15am – 12.30pm.
The Patient and Client Council was created in 2009 and is tasked with providing a powerful, independent voice for the public on health and social care issues.
