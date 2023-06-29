Register
Patients on lists for life-saving cancer treatment cannot wait - Dillon

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said patients on lists for cancer treatment cannot wait for an Executive to be restored to help cut chronic waiting lists.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:19 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 12:31 BST

The party's health spokesperson was speaking on latest figures published by the Department of Health on cancer treatment waiting times.

She said: “Today’s figures show a continuation of long waiting times for cancer patients being diagnosed and beginning treatment which is putting them at further risk.

Patients on lists for life-saving cancer treatment cannot wait, urgent action is needed to support them now.

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA and the party's health spokesperson Linda Dillon. Credit: Sinn FéinMid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA and the party's health spokesperson Linda Dillon. Credit: Sinn Féin
Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA and the party's health spokesperson Linda Dillon. Credit: Sinn Féin

“It is unacceptable that the cancer strategy has been sitting on the shelf for a year while cancer patients continue to suffer on chronic waiting lists.

"After over a decade of Tory cuts to public services, they are imposing even more eye watering cuts while one party continues its cruel boycott of the institutions."

She added that an Executive restored now and parties working together to invest in the health service.

