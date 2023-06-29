Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said patients on lists for cancer treatment cannot wait for an Executive to be restored to help cut chronic waiting lists.

The party's health spokesperson was speaking on latest figures published by the Department of Health on cancer treatment waiting times.

She said: “Today’s figures show a continuation of long waiting times for cancer patients being diagnosed and beginning treatment which is putting them at further risk.

“Patients on lists for life-saving cancer treatment cannot wait, urgent action is needed to support them now.

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA and the party's health spokesperson Linda Dillon. Credit: Sinn Féin

“It is unacceptable that the cancer strategy has been sitting on the shelf for a year while cancer patients continue to suffer on chronic waiting lists.

"After over a decade of Tory cuts to public services, they are imposing even more eye watering cuts while one party continues its cruel boycott of the institutions."