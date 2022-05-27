Patsy tees up for Action Cancer Golf Classic

Patsy was joined by Mark Jones, Corporate Fundraising Executive at Action Cancer, to launch this year’s Golf Classic Event which will take place at Portstewart Golf Club on Thursday, July 7.

Unbelievably the Golf Classic is in its 16th year and keen golfer Patsy is hoping to hit the amazing target of £250,000.

The fourball on July 7 will incorporate lots of fun, spot prizes and an awards dinner in the evening.

Mark Jones of Action Cancer and Patsy Trolan