Patsy tees up for Action Cancer Golf Classic

Portstewart golfer and long term supporter of cancer charity Action Cancer, Patsy Trolan, is teeing up for his annual fundraising golf day.

By Una Culkin
Friday, 27th May 2022, 11:11 am

Patsy was joined by Mark Jones, Corporate Fundraising Executive at Action Cancer, to launch this year’s Golf Classic Event which will take place at Portstewart Golf Club on Thursday, July 7.

Unbelievably the Golf Classic is in its 16th year and keen golfer Patsy is hoping to hit the amazing target of £250,000.

The fourball on July 7 will incorporate lots of fun, spot prizes and an awards dinner in the evening.

Mark Jones of Action Cancer and Patsy Trolan

To take part and help raise funds for a great cause get in touch via email [email protected]

