Paul’s fundraising drive keeps motoring on

What began as a quick fundraising effort by local man Paul Thompson to wash 100 cars and raise £1000 to thank charities who helped him during his cancer diagnosis has taken on a life of its own and he has now raised over £50,000 in total.

Having surpassed his initial target, Paul is still washing cars and September will mark the first anniversary of the fundraising campaign.

However, a recent surprise helped to boost the money pot even further when a former customer got in touch with an idea to raise more funds.

"I sold a van to Andy Irwin of On Track Technicians Ltd back in March 2021,” Paul explained.

Paul Thompson hands over the keys to the campervan to Andy and Laura Coburn. The profit from the sale will be donated to charity. Pic credit: Paul Thompson

"A year later Andy got it converted into a campervan and created many happy memories with his family on their adventures.

"Fast forward to May 2025 and, following discussions with Andy about the charity fundraising, he asked me if I could find the campervan a new home and donate any profit to charity.

"I got it cleaned up and spoke with my friend Patrick Winter, who owns Bridge Commercials in Hillsborough, who very kindly offered to sell it from his site.

"He also reconditioned the vehicle for sale with new brakes all round, a service and a full years MOT with no charge so that I could maximise the amount to be donated.

"Then Andy and Laura Coburn, who both work for the NHS, turned up and bought the campervan from Bridge Commercials and are now making their own memories in their new campervan.”

Paul was delighted when Andy suggested any profit from the sale would be donated to charity.

"Cancer Focus NI and The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity will now receive a percentage of the proceeds enabling others to benefit on their Cancer journey,” Paul explained.

"It has been an unbelievable experience for me.

"It has rumbled on and become something I never expected it to be.

"It is the best thing I have ever done. Giving back is the best feeling you could ever think of.”

Paul was first diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2007 and in 2021 he was diagnosed with metastatic germ cell cancer. In 2022 he underwent an operation to remove a tumour that had been reduced by chemotherapy.