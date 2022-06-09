Period poverty pilot is launched

It will be providing free sanitary products in eight of its community and activity centres which are located in the heart of our communities.

Councillor Hazel Legge requested the council help raise awareness of the conversations surrounding period poverty and identify how it could help address the issue.

She said: “The circumstances around young people and sanitary products are stark. 40% of girls in the UK have to use toilet rolls as they can’t afford the proper products and 48% believe their health was impacted as they have been overusing a sanitary product due to affordability. I am proud our council has undertaken a pilot to help those females who need support to access sanitary products.

Councillor Hazel Legge and Councillor Sharon Skillen launch the pilot project

“As an elected member I am confident the provision of free sanitary products will benefit those in need. It is important as one of the area’s largest employers that we reduce the stigma around period poverty and hygiene.”