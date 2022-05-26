Pharmacy award for Sadie

Graham Powrie, capability manager at Johnson & Johnson, presented the awards. Pictured are Isobel Keenan (over 50 years service with Adrian Rice of McKenzies Pharmacy); Sadie Jefferson (70 years plus service with Lyndsay Sinclair of Gordons Chemists Portrush); Bernie McLauglin (45 plus years service with Eoghan O’Brien, Bannside Pharmacy)

Sadie attended the awards ceremony which was held at Crowne Plaza, Shaw’s Bridge in Belfast, providing an opportunity for pharmacies, GP practices and local communities to shine a light on the work that was done for patients across the province.

The Community Pharmacy Service tribute, supported by Johnson & Johnson, was given to Sadie from Gordon’s Chemist, Portrush, for her service of more than 70 years.

Alongside Sadie, two other women were praised for their long service.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The Community Pharmacy Service tribute supported by Johnson & Johnson brought a tear to every eye and got a standing ovation.

“The three lovely ladies have given their lives to their community pharmacies, this was a fantastic accolade.

“Graham Powrie, capability manager at Johnson & Johnson, presented them with their award. Isobel Keenan over 50 years service, Sadie Jefferson 70 years plus service, Bernie McLauglin 45 plus years service.

“What an achievement for their community and their employers!”

The awards were hosted by the UCA-NI in conjunction with Profile Event Management Team.

“The province’s community and general practice-based pharmacists do a fabulous job on a day-to-day basis, providing their patients with a first-class service,” said a spokesperson.

“It’s only fitting that that service – so vital in today’s overloaded healthcare service – was recognised at Northern Ireland’s leading pharmacy event, Pharmacy in Focus Awards.

