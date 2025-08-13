Following the success of May’s Dawn Walk, a Ballymoney mental health group is bringing the community together again for a picnic in the park.

BEAM (Building Empowerment and Awareness to Mind) is inviting the Ballymoney community to come together for its next event – BEAM in the Park.

Taking place on Sunday, August 17, from 2pm-4pm in Riverside Park, Ballymoney, this free community event is designed to promote mental wellbeing, connection, and the simple power of spending time in nature.

Guests are encouraged to pack a picnic, bring a blanket or chair, and join for a peaceful, family-friendly afternoon in one of Ballymoney’s most scenic green spaces.

BEAM in the Park takes place on Sunday 17 August, 2pm-4pm, in Riverside Park, Ballymoney, organised by (l-r) Katherine Murphy, Lee Kane, Hannah Graham, Zara Hutchinson and Clare Doherty. Everyone is invited to bring a picnic and come along for an afternoon of community and wellbeing. CREDIT BEAM

The event will feature gentle background music, games for children, a storytelling corner, and a free outdoor yoga taster session suitable for all ages and abilities.

“We know that spending time outside and being around others is good for our mental health,” said organiser Hannah Graham.

“It doesn’t have to be anything complicated: just sitting on the grass, chatting with someone, listening to music, or being part of a shared space can make a real difference.”

The BEAM organising group is made up of Hannah Graham, Katherine Murphy (Building Communities Resource Centre), Zara Hutchinson (Ballymoney Community Fridge), Clare Doherty (Community Rescue Service), and Ballymoney Councillor Lee Kane - all volunteers with a shared passion for supporting others.

They formed BEAM earlier this year, following conversations around how the Ballymoney community could respond more openly and positively to mental health.

Their first event, a 4am Dawn Walk in May, saw over 250 people walking through Ballymoney, in the darkness, as the sun rose. The event drew widespread support and touched the hearts of many participants.

“After the Dawn Walk, we started receiving messages from people asking what we were planning next,” explained Zara Hutchinson.

“So we’ve committed to continuing BEAM on a year-round basis, with occasional events and activities to keep the conversation going.

“We’re not a service or a charity, just people who care,” Clare Doherty added.

“BEAM is about community looking after community. If someone leaves our event feeling seen, supported, or a little lighter than they came, then we’ve done something good.”

For more information and updates, visit www.beamballymoney.org