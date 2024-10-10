Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

BANBRIDGE was bedecked in pink at the weekend, as the local Action Cancer group held its flagship fundraising campaign.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Paint the Town Pink’ was created by the Banbridge group in October 2015 as a fundraising initiative as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each year since, businesses in Banbridge have got involved by decorating their windows in pink, entering the Best Pink Window Display competition, hosting cake sales, coffee mornings and pink-themed fundraisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A coffee morning and craft fair was held at Bannside Presbyterian Church Hall last Saturday, with 30 local and talented crafters showcasing their products.

‘Paint the Town Pink’ organisers Betty Jones, Christine Campbell, Sean Lavery, Barbara McMullan, Mark Irwin-Watson, Karen Barr & Avril Campbell. Pic: Paul Byrne Photography.

Bikers joined the big pink motorbike cavalcade, while the town centre was buzzing with music in the streets and street characters from CausePlay.

This weekend, attention turns to The Boulevard which will be hosting its own pink party for Action Cancer.

Tomorrow (Friday) the Action Cancer Big Bus will be situated at The Boulevard car park (M&S end).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, there will be music by DJ Greener and Lawrence T and the Wolfmen, while on Sunday, DJ Oggie will be entertaining followed by Poyntzpass Silver Band.

There will be lots happening, with a treasure hunt and a ‘scoop a duck’ at the fountain for the younger shoppers.

Whoever scoops the winning duck wins a prize courtesy of The Boulevard!

The Action Cancer group members will be selling tickets for a raffle which is for a luxury hamper worth around £1,000!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stores at The Boulevard will be competing for the prestigious title of the Best Dressed Window 2024.

Stay tuned on The Boulevard’s Instagram stories where you can vote in the poll for your favourite window @theboulevardbanbridge.

The local Action Cancer Group is made up of local people who volunteer to organise events and collections, and to raise the profile of the charity and its services.

If you feel you’d like to make a difference locally then the Banbridge Group would be delighted to hear from you.

Contact Groups Executive, Mark Irwin-Watson on 02890 803344 or email [email protected].