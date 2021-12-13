It comes as both hospitals were very busy over the weekend, according to the Southern Health Trust.

In a post yesterday the Trust said: “Staff as always, are doing their very best in these difficult circumstances.

“We urge everyone to please choose well if you think you need our services.”

This morning the Trust said: “Before going to Craigavon/Daisy Hill Hospital Emergency Departments or South Tyrone Hospital Minor Injuries Unit please phone first.”

Call 0300 123 3 111 or go to the website ➡www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/health-conditions-a-z

