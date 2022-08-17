Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erin Wall, from Richhill, is a year 12 pupil at Portadown College and was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND).

A former pupil at Clounagh Junior High School Erin said: “After experiencing symptoms since primary school, I was finally diagnosed nearly four years ago. The neurologist gave me a very basic leaflet with a website address to go to for more information and told me the condition would just fizzle out. Neurologists who specialise in FND agree this simply does not happen and specialist treatment is required.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

-

Erin Wall from Richhill, Co Armagh who will be doing an abseil down the Europa Hotel in Belfast next month. Erin is a Year 12 pupil at Portadown College and was diagnosed with Functional neurological disorder (FND) almost four years ago.

-

She added: “FND affects me in different ways. I experience a range of symptoms including seizures, blackouts and chronic fatigue. This has a significant impact on my life and my ability to carry out normal day-to-day activities.”

Erin explained that she hopes to raise £500 to support FND Matters NI by completing a charity abseil down the Europa Hotel on 25th September 2022.

She has received a lot of support from FND Matters NI, a Northern Ireland-based charity whose aim is to raise awareness of FND and provide vital support to those diagnosed. In FND patients, there is a problem with sending messages from the brain to the nervous system. Symptoms are varied and and can include seizures, blackouts, chronic fatigue and pain, limb weakness and paralysis.

Erin said: “FND Matters NI offer support through peer group meetings, a befriending service and FND trained counselling services.

“I have had the opportunity to meet other young people with FND in N. Ireland through the young persons support group.

“It was a relief to realise there were other young people who understood what I was going through and were experiencing similar challenges to myself.

“The amazing support FND Matters NI offer FND patients in NI is provided at no cost to the patient but funds are needed urgently to enable them to continue these invaluable services.”

To help Erin raise funding for FND Matters NI, check out her Just Giving page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/erin-wall