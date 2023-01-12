A kind-hearted businessman has made two defibrillators available to the public after asking for donations to buy the life-saving equipment instead of wedding presents!

JJ Butcher, who is a director of Beulah B&B in Portrush and B&B Station 36 in Portstewart, and his new wife, Pauline, donated a defibrillator after requesting ‘presence not presents’ from their wedding guests.

And, in an equally generous move, the other director of the B&Bs Simon Eakin donated the second one, making them available for guests and members of the public at both of the B&Bs in the seaside resorts.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace visited both premises to see the installation of the defibrillators. The equipment is sited at B&B Beulah House, 16 Causeway St, Portrush and at B&B Station 36, 36 Station Road, Portstewart.

Simon Eakin and JJ Butcher, pictured with Ivor Wallace, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council, at the installation of the defibrillator available for guests and members of the public at their B&B Station 36 Portstewart

