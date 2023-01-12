JJ Butcher, who is a director of Beulah B&B in Portrush and B&B Station 36 in Portstewart, and his new wife, Pauline, donated a defibrillator after requesting ‘presence not presents’ from their wedding guests.
And, in an equally generous move, the other director of the B&Bs Simon Eakin donated the second one, making them available for guests and members of the public at both of the B&Bs in the seaside resorts.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Ivor Wallace visited both premises to see the installation of the defibrillators. The equipment is sited at B&B Beulah House, 16 Causeway St, Portrush and at B&B Station 36, 36 Station Road, Portstewart.
Well done to JJ, Pauline and Simon on such a generous gesture to the public.