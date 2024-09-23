Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Ireland’s most successful showbands has supported a cancer charity to the tune of more than £3,000.

After 52 years of entertaining, Clubsound had previously announced that they were retiring the cabaret act to allow for the demands of their theatre shows and session work.

However, after a conversation with north coast entertainment compere Brian Moore, with whom the five talented musicians have a long standing association, Clubsound agreed to stage some extra shows in the Royal Court Hotel in Portrush during the summer.

The shows raised a whopping £3,075.13 for Macmillan Cancer Supprort. The cheque was handed over to a delighted Joanne Young from Macmillan by Manager of the Royal Court, Barry Duffy, who said: “It was both a pleasure to host such a brilliant act and to have such a positive outcome for the charity”.

Compere Brian Moore thanked Barry and the Royal Court saying: “It’s no wonder it’s busy the whole year round with its wonderful combination of spectacular views, superb facilities and great staff. The management couldn’t have done more to help make these shows the tremendous success that they were.”

Brian added: “The overall feeling from those who attended the shows was that they’d love Clubsound to do more.”

Mr Entertainment Brian said he would ask Clubsound but also look at other ideas, adding: “The main thing here is that we must thank the loyal Clubsound audience without whom we wouldn’t have been able to hand over this incredible amount to help in the fight against this awful disease.”