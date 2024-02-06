Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean McLaughlin is embarking on an extraordinary 18-day trek to reach the base camp of Mount Everest to support his fundraising efforts for mental health charity The Olive Branch and the Fire Fighters Charity.

He said: “I decided to do the trek was due to my own struggles with mental health during Covid, and the passing of my father.”

In his JustGiving page, Sean wrote: “ I am embarking on an 18-day trek to the base camp of Mount Everest, facing a challenging ascent of 5364 metres. My purpose is to illuminate the shadows surrounding mental health issues and suicide, shedding light on the struggles many endure in silence.

"This mission is a tribute to Darren "Horse" O'Neill, who tragically took his own life earlier this year. I am committed to supporting the Firefighters Charity in his memory. Additionally, I stand behind a local charity called The Olive Branch, which tirelessly aids individuals in Northern Ireland and beyond.

"Having personally experienced the challenges of seeking help, I understand the importance of accessible support. I am personally covering all costs related to the expedition, guaranteeing that every penny raised through our fundraising efforts will be dedicated entirely to supporting the charities without any deductions for trip expenses.

"Let us break the silence that shrouds mental health, reaching out to those who suffer silently. Together, we can make a difference and support those in need, honouring the memory of those we have lost and fostering a community that understands the importance of mental well-being.

""Too many good men are suffering in silence, suffering among us," wrote Sean.

To help with the fundraising efforts, a table quiz will be held in the Fullerton Arms in Balintoy on Friday, March 1, at 9pm. £5 per person with a maximum of six people per team. Call 028 2076 9613 to book a table. There’s a host of great prizes on offer including a £250 voucher for oil and Mourne Dew Distillery prizes.