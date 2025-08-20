Portrush parkrun teams up with May Murray Foundation to make event truly accessible
parkrun is a free, weekly 5k run or walk which is held on Portrush’s East Strand at 9.30am on Saturdays.
The Mae Murray Foundation was set up in 2015 to allow people of all ages and abilities to take part in activities, in an inclusive environment – one of the ways it does this is by providing all-terrain wheelchairs for beach activities.
Posting on Facebook, Portrush parkrun said: “There's a clear similarity between this and the ‘for everyone’ ethos of parkrun.
"In a continuing attempt to reduce any barriers that might exist for some wishing to participate at our event, a representative from Mae Murray will be in attendance every Saturday morning, for the month of September, with a chair, should anyone wish to speak to them or give it a go.”