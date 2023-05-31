Members of the NI Hospice Portrush Support Group were among those celebrated at a Volunteer Recognition event organised by the charity.

For many years, NI Hospice’s incredible Support Group volunteers have selflessly donated their time to raise awareness of Hospice in their local communities, and to help raise much-needed funds to support the charity’s specialist palliative care services.

Among those recognised at the event, held in Somerton House in Belfast, were retiring Portrush Support Group volunteers Margaret McCullough, Sadie Jefferson, Irene McNeill

and Kay Hutchison.

Trevor McCartney, Acting Chief Executive of NI Hospice with Portrush volunteers Margaret McCullough, Sadie Jefferson, Irene McNeill and Kay Hutchison.

Presenting the long-serving volunteers with certificates of appreciation and special Caring Heart enamel lapel badges, Trevor McCartney, Acting Chief Executive of NI Hospice,

said: “Today is a day of celebration, recognition, and reflection as we thank you all for your phenomenal fundraising efforts and successes over the years.

“For years, our wonderful Support Group members have been the driving force for Hospice by championing our charity in local communities across the province, and using your voice, passion, and commitment to shine a light on the incredible work that we do here at Hospice.

“Day in, day out at Hospice, our 450 staff and 1,000 volunteers play a vital role in ensuring that we can continue to provide compassionate and expert palliative care to over 4,000 infants, children, and adults who need it each year in our community.

“Many volunteers have experienced first-hand the care and support that Hospice provides, others simply have a passion and desire to give back to the local community. Whatever the reason, I’m truly humbled and honoured that they have continued to advocate for our charity.”

Mr McCartney had a special message for the retiring Portrush Support Group members: “We and your Support Group colleagues will certainly miss your skills, expertise, your

camaraderie and your mentoring of others.

“Your dedication and determination have all been, and will continue to be, appreciated by everyone at team Hospice. So on behalf of all the Hospice patients and their families, for whom you make such a positive impact, may I once again say a huge ‘Thank you’.”