A Portrush woman has shared a moving video message in British Sign Language (BSL) to her younger self as part of National Deaf Children’s Society’s Deaf Awareness Week.

Emma Simmons, who was born hearing but became profoundly deaf in both ears after contracting meningitis at two-and-a-half, reassures her younger self to “keep trying and don’t give up”.

In her video, Emma, who lives in Portrush, signs: “If I were to give a message to my younger self it would be to keep trying. Don’t give up. You can achieve just the same as your hearing peers. It might mean you have to work a little bit harder than them but that’s OK, keep trying don’t give up and stay positive.”

To mark the campaign which runs until May 11, keen rower Emma, who now works for a charity, tells how she attended a mainstream school as a young child before moving to a school for the deaf aged 11, and then completed college.

She continued: “I didn’t start university at the same time as my hearing peers. I started university at a later age, but I achieved it and I’m so proud.”

A more recent personal achievement for Emma was joining Bann Rowing Club, based in Coleraine, where she’s the only deaf rower.

She added: “There has been lots of new challenges and new experiences for me. It has been absolutely fantastic and I really enjoy it. We travel competing in races all over Northern Ireland and southern Ireland.”

Emma’s inspiring message is just one in a series of powerful videos from deaf people to their younger selves which are currently being shared by the National Deaf Children’s Society on social media to celebrate deaf identity, resilience, and community, during Deaf Awareness Week,

One of the video messages is from the BAFTA winning actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who recently starred in hit BBC1 drama Reunion. Rose reassures her younger self: “Don’t worry too much”, recalling how she was nervous ahead of her first job interview to work in a supermarket.

Rose, who was born deaf, tells her younger self: “You were worried and concerned and you told mum that you didn’t know if you would get the job because you are deaf.

“Forget that - you will get the job! When you get the job, you will realise your confidence will grow. You will learn that being deaf is actually your advantage. It will give you so many opportunities.”

Rose, who also recently fronted BBC documentary Old Hands New Tricks, in which she teaches BSL to residents at a retirement home, adds: “Just learn how to make the most of those opportunities. Before you know it, you will have an amazing time. Just believe in yourself.”

Arran Masterman, from the National Deaf Children’s Society said: “We want deaf children and their families to be inspired by these stories and messages of empowerment. We’re encouraging deaf children to embrace their deaf identity and see their uniqueness as a strength.

The National Deaf Children’s Society wants deaf children and young people to keep believing in themselves, keep aiming high, and achieving whatever they want to do.”