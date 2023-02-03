‘Get the Assembly up and running to protect our invaluable health service’ – that was the message given to MLAs by Ray McCrea and Helen McGarvey from Portstewart to mark World Cancer Day on February 4.

The message was given to both Cara Hunter MLA and Claire Sugden MLA by Sarah Christie, Macmillan Policy and Public Affairs Manager, accompanied by Macmillan Cancer Experience members Ray and Helen.

"The health service is in tatters despite the incredible efforts of our hard-working healthcare professionals,” said Sarah. “Without an Executive to make decisions and secure long-term budgets, the situation will continue to decline, seriously affecting people’s lives.

“NI’s most recent cancer waiting times statistics are the worst on record. Waiting for treatment for cancer is one of the most anxious times for people and they are being let down by the lack of political leadership. This World Cancer Day, we are urging Cara, Claire and all MLAs to listen and act. We’ve all waited long enough.”

Helen McGarvey and Ray McCrea, members of Macmillan’s Cancer Experience Panel in NI, pictured with Cara Hunter MLA

Macmillan’s Cancer Experience Panel brings together participants from all over Northern Ireland who are keen to share their personal stories so that they can make a difference to the way that cancer care is understood and developed.

Helen McGarvey said: “Our panel is made up of people like Ray and I who have direct personal experience of the turmoil that cancer can cause in every part of your life.

"We know only too well the stress of delays, cancellations and confusion around treatment. We’ve lived it.

"That’s why we’re supporting Macmillan’s call for urgent action to reinstate the Assembly. People living with cancer in NI deserve better from their political representatives.”

