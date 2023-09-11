A pioneering initiative to make the beach at Portstewart more accessible to those with disabilities has been recognised with a nomination in the 2023 National Lottery Awards.

A pioneering initiative to make the beach at Portstewart more accessible to those with disabilities has been recognised with a nomination in the 2023 National Lottery Awards. Credit National Lottery

The project, led by the Mae Murray Foundation, has been named one of 17 finalists from across the UK competing for the title of National Lottery Project of the Year. They beat off competition from 3,780 organisations to be shortlisted for the public vote in the annual search for the nation’s favourite National Lottery funded project.

The winner of the poll, which will run until October 9 will receive a £5,000 cash prize and an iconic National Lottery Awards trophy. The Mae Murray Foundation strives to make beaches across Northern Ireland more accessible to people with physical, learning and sensory needs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its Portstewart Inclusive Beach project provides beach wheelchairs and walking frames to allow disabled people the chance to enjoy the simple pleasures of the seaside. They received £5,000 of National Lottery funding from Sport Northern Ireland to support this programme.

Alix Crawford, chair of The Mae Murray Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have received this nomination which we see as an important opportunity to shine the spotlight on inclusivity.

“Our inclusive beaches programme is designed to allow people of all ages and abilities to take part, have fun and enjoy all aspects of a beach environment. Our framework ensures beachgoers feel comfortable and welcome by providing access, parking and disabled facilities complete with hoisting an adult-sized changing provisions.

“It would mean a lot to all involved for us to win a National Lottery Award.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, added: “We were delighted to have received so many nominations highlighting the excellent work of National Lottery funded organisations. It’s no secret that times are tough, so it’s great to see so many people and projects dedicating so much time and energy into giving something back to their communities.

“The Mae Murray Foundation’s Inclusive Beach project has had an incredible impact and they thoroughly deserve to be in the finals of the National Lottery Awards Project of the Year 2023. With your support, they could be a winner.”