Mighty Women NI is delighted to announce Action Cancer as their charity partner for its 2023 season of events – and a Portstewart has joined the event as a charity ambassador.

Mighty Women NI is an empowering community and this year they will be hosting a series of brunch events for women across Northern Ireland. This will be an opportunity to network with likeminded women and celebrate achievements together.

These brunches will be a chance for women to network and celebrate each other’s success. As well as an awards presentation, there will be a live makeover, demos, talks and entertainment.

The annual Mighty Women NI Gala Awards ceremony will be held on December 9 at Titanic Belfast. These awards showcase the best of women across Northern Ireland and this hugely popular event is a sell out each year.

L-R Sinead Hoben (Action Cancer Ambassador), Martine Gilmour (Action Cancer Ambassador), Elaine Cahill (Action Cancer Ambassador), Kim Kelly (Mighty Women NI) and Adele Kennedy (Action Cancer Ambassador).

Female Ambassadors from Action Cancer will attend each of these events. These are women who have experienced and benefited from the charity’s life-saving and support services and have shared their story to spread awareness and to encourage other women to sign up to the charity’s free services.

Action Cancer Ambassador Adele Kennedy who is from Portstewart and had her breast cancer detected by the charity’s screening programme at the age of 48 added: “I believe Action Cancer saved my life.

"My doctors explained that if I’d waited for the first of my routine NHS breast screenings, which are provided to women from the age of 50, I would have been facing a very concerning situation. As women in Northern Ireland we are incredibly privileged to have access to free breast screening in our 40s through Action Cancer.

“With no regular government funding Action Cancer heavily relies on the support of the Northern Ireland community and the charity is grateful to the support offered by the Mighty Women Awards in 2023. I look forward to sharing more of my story at the Roe Park Resort & Spa in September.”

L-R Kim Kelly (Mighty Women NI) and Lucy McCusker (Action Cancer).

Action Cancer offers 8,000 breast screening appointments per year to women aged 40-49 and over 70 — those who fall outside the NHS screening age range (50 – 70). The free life-saving service is available both at Action Cancer House in Belfast and on board the Big Bus mobile screening unit (kindly supported by SuperValu and Centra) which travels to over 200 locations each year.

Women can also access cancer prevention services such as free in person health checks and virtual programmes via bespoke Action Cancer programmes including Step into Action, Healthy Living and Cancer Awareness. Women impacted by a cancer diagnosis can avail of therapeutic support from 13 regional locations throughout NI and these services include; counselling, complementary therapy, acupuncture, scar therapy, life-coaching, a group Positive Living Programme and Yoga/Pilates.

For tickets and more information on the Mighty Women NI award categories go to www.mightywomenni.co.uk. Brunch tickets at each of the events are priced at £80+VAT. Action Cancer will be the beneficiary charity at each of the brunch events, receiving envelope and/or raffle donations on the day.