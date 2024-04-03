Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local filmmaker Ally McKenzie will take on the Belfast City Marathon in just over a month, in a bid to raise vital funds for the Southern Area Hospice (SAH).

It comes at a time when the charity faces increasing operating costs, to provide specialist palliative care to people with complex, life-limiting conditions.

Ally is taking on the mammoth challenge off the back of completing the Belfast Half Marathon last year, and securing a new personal best.

​L-R Damien Hillen; Newry City first team coach, Ally McKenzie, Darren King; Newry City Captain.

But running a marathon was never on Ally’s bucket list.

Speaking calmly about the task ahead, he described it as simply a “personal test”.

"I never had a notion of ever doing a marathon,” he said.

“I have completed all the main race distances in the past, without ever wanting to do the big one.

“But last year, when I crossed the line in a time I was delighted with, it sparked the idea that I should test myself to commit fully to the proper training, and complete the full distance.”

In preparation for race day, the local man combined two of his loves – running and football.

An avid Newry City A.F.C fan, and a member of Newry City Runners, Ally has just completed a half marathon at his club’s home – The Showgrounds.

Running a whopping 58 laps around the pitch, and clocking up 13 miles, the Bessbrook man has managed to double his £500 fundraising target.

Ally donned the Newry City third jersey for the day, a special kit which showcases SAH as the club’s charity partner, worn by the men’s First team during away cup fixtures.

“The club has very close ties with the hospice, and I felt it was a nice way to support the charity,” Ally said.

"This amazing charity has brought comfort to so many local people, and I am glad to play my part in giving back.

“We managed to raise a mega £1151.”

Ally will also be taking on the Great North Run in September for SAH, no easy task for most, and an even more demanding one for Mr McKenzie, with a newborn at home.