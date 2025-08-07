Praise for midwifery team as new breastfeeding support group is launched

A newly launched Breastfeeding Support group, which is held in the Maternity Unit at the Ulster Hospital twice weekly for mums who are currently in hospital, has welcomed several new mums offering support and education.

The support group, led by Maternity Support Workers, also acts as a social opportunity for parents to connect and discuss their individual experiences.

Rachel Carlson, who is mum to four-day-old baby boy Fintan, explained how helpful and supportive the Midwifery Support Workers (MSW) have been to her and Fintan.

Rachel said: “The Midwifery Support Workers have helped me so much. We have had a little bit of a bumpy start with breastfeeding, but they have held my hand every step of the way.

Mum Rachel Carlson with her baby boy Fintan along with South Eastern Trust, Infant Feeding Lead Midwife, Ruth Leemon, Infant Feeding Lead, Emily Moss and Maternity Support Worker, Melanie McAlpine. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“I know that breastfeeding does not work for everybody and every parent has different circumstances.

"For me, it has been incredible for bonding with my wee boy and I am so happy to have had the support here to help me get off to a good start with him.

“The Midwifery Support Workers have been so helpful, they have given me so much confidence around breastfeeding.

"It has been great to talk to other mums as well who are having the same experience.

"The staff here at the Ulster Hospital have been incredible. I really was not expecting to have this much support.”

South Eastern Trust, Infant Feeding Lead Midwife, Ruth Leemon explained how the team has launched the support group following feedback from new mums.

Ruth commented: “Our Midwifery Support Workers are trained to support breastfeeding mums in those early days and it is lovely to see them all together and really interact with each other.

“We have been there to support them with how the baby ‘latches’ and positioning the baby so that feeding gets off to a good start.

"Breastfeeding is really important for establishing that lovely bond with your baby, to give them a healthy start to life and all the benefits that come with that.”

Maternity Support Worker, Melanie McAlpine added: “Together with the Midwives and the Infant Feeding Lead, we aim to bring our mums together to our drop-in sessions, which have just been launched.

“We are really excited to get going with these classes and we hope that mums will benefit from coming along.”