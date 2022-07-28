Praxis Care, which cares for those with mental issues, acquired brain injury and dementia, is the first to create a home tailored to each individual client.

The charity, which cares for 1,500 people across NI, Ireland, the Isle of Man and England, has converted a Portadown house in the first of its plans to create home environments specifically designed for every individual in its care.

It believes the right built environment is a critical component of its approach to care.

Who is involved

Dr Anne Johnston, Research Officer at Praxis Care and a leading authority on the design of living environments for people in care, says the evidence is clear: “Supported accommodation has only recently been recognised as needing to be tailored for each individual.”

“We at Praxis are among the first care organisations to take action and for the last two years have been working closely with our team of architects, social care researchers, service users and Queens University Belfast to achieve this.”

The team has been conducting scoping reviews and has developed the first such set of guidelines for the design and build of supported accommodation.

“There is little existing material on the subject which means that Praxis Care had to undertake the work from scratch,” says Dr Johnston.

“We started by designing evaluation forms for service users to get as accurate a picture of their needs and these have been central to informing the future design of their homes while they are in our care.”

What makes this home so special

A scoping review was then created to understand physical design of supported accommodation. Its objectives were to examine the scope of evidence in relation to physical design of supported accommodation, to identify physical design features of the accommodation and to explore the impact of the accommodation design on health and well being of service users and staff.

Architect David Sutherland left private practice work where he worked for 23 years in residential design to join Praxis Care. His belief that architecture had a central role to play in good mental wellbeing drove a passion for changing the built environment for people with challenges.

“One of the first Praxis Care sites to benefit from the new designs is 4 Harcourt Hill in Portadown. We undertook a comprehensive briefing process from the outset, with input from staff team, occupational therapists, the individuals’ families and social workers,” says Mr Sutherland.

“This allowed us to develop a design which was truly bespoke and addressed the specific needs of the person we were looking after as well as addressing the needs of our staff providing the daily care.

“This co-produced process continued throughout the design and construction process with all parties attending regular site meetings. The end result was the design, specification and finished product was tailored to the person at the centre of what we do and enhanced the quality of life of that person.

“No real thought was given until recently to the quality of environment and my first goal was to raise standards of accommodation so that users and staff might better achieve their aims,” says Mr Sutherland.

“It was a question of professionalising the process starting with the people being cared for and their carers through briefings with trusts, occupational therapists and everyone else involved to identify what was needed.”

“Working with Dr Johnston’s team we have now established the Praxis Care model in which specifications are agreed with therapists, social workers, carers and users in a co-production approach. This works out well as builders particularly appreciate the clarity of the process in which everything is minuted,” said Mr Sutherland.

This is significant where Praxis Care manages 250 properties in Northern Ireland and a further 95 in Ireland.

The ideal location for many, say Dr Johnston and Mr Sutherland, would include green space, community accessibility, good neighbourhood quality and amenities. The private spaces would provide autonomy and independence, a safe retreat and would be the individual’s designated space while common areas would be open and connected with natural light and room for leisure activities and soft furnishings.

Following an intensive scoping review a design catalogue would then be devised providing clear guidelines for architects and builders on what they should look for, consider and avoid.

Dr Johnston who co-authored a paper entitled Environments by Design: Health, Wellbeing and Place with Praxis Care senior staff including Professor Gavin Davidson, Dr Paul Webb, Neil McCartan, Keith McAllister, Richard Broughton, David Sutherland and Christine Kennedy which was presented at an international conference last year says the three point approach of context, scoping review and design catalogue requires time and dedication as each individual requires specific attention.

“This is about improving lives and implementing the Praxis Care promise to shape care around the individual,” says Dr Johnston.