Leanne Murray has raised tens of thousands of pounds for heart screening, CPR training and defibrillators across the north coast with Paul's Legacy.

The charity was set up in memory of Nurse Practitioner Paul Murray who died suddenly, aged 50, from cardiomyopathy.

Speaking about the ITV nomination, Leanne spoke about her husband: “Paul saved so many lives, he really did and now that he’s not here, I and Paul’s Legacy are continuing to save lives in his name and I think he would be very proud of that.

"When someone you love dies, it’s very sad but when their death is sudden and unexpected, there’s another layer to that grief and I was really keen to stop that devastation happening to other people in our local community.

"And I think that has driven me, alongside Paul and just the wonderful nurse that he was, just to carry out things in his name.”

Friend Rachel Greer told ITV: “Leanne is one of the most courageous and dedicated people that I know. Paul always went the extra mile for people and Leanne is certainly no different.

"She really works tirelessly to fundraise and promote awareness of cardiac conditions so that Paul’s Legacy can make a difference and that there can be prevention of further loss of life in our communities.

"She really is just such an inspiring, incredible person and inspires everybody who knows her.”

Writing on the Paul’s Legacy Facebook page, Leanne said: “Very touched to be nominated for a regional Pride of Britain award alongside three other worthy fundraisers in Northern Ireland.

"Paul’s Legacy is much more than one person...it’s the team who make up the charity….my close friends and family…and everyone who has supported and fundraised for ‘our wee charity’.

"Whatever the outcome on Friday, we have shown the difference a community can make when we come together for the better good.”

Good luck to Leanne and Paul’s Legacy when the winner is revealed on Friday, September 19.

1 . NEWS Leanne Murray has been nominated for a Pride of Britain charity fundraiser award for her work with Paul's Legacy. CREDIT PAUL'S LEGACY Photo: PAUL'S LEGACY