£2.8M investment to replace Trust vehicles

This additional investment has facilitated the replacement of 30% of the total fleet with a range of new and replacement vehicles being purchased, including coaches, minibuses, cars and commercial vehicles.

The total number of vehicles within the Trust fleet now stands at 215.

With an impressive 1,662,000 miles travelled during 2021/2022 and to reduce the carbon footprint within the Trust, the team decided to purchase five electric zero emission vehicles to add to the Trust’s ‘pool’ fleet to assist with various community projects.

Pictured left to right: Assistant Director of Patient Experience, Jeff Thompson, Interim Director of Human Resources & Corporate Affairs, Claire Smyth, Service Lead, Richard Walker, Assistant Operations Manager, Stacey Scott, Transport Operations Manager, Glen Fawkes

Chief Executive, Roisin Coulter was presented with the keys to the new vehicles and said, “The introduction of the new vehicle fleet is very much welcomed, in particular the electric vehicles, as this will assist our community colleagues and provide transport to those delivering vital services to the most vulnerable in the community.”