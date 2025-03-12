A Causeway Coast and Glens dementia initiative has been recognised at the PSNI’s annual Problem Solving Awards.

The annual Problem Solving Awards explore, share and celebrate problem-solving initiatives across the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s policing Districts.

Age Concern Causeway won a community award for their Dementia Safeguarding Scheme, a scheme that encourages carers, family and friends, to provide useful information which can be used in the event of a person with dementia going missing, or whom may need assistance.

The information supplied is accessed through a QR code on a blue wristband that the individual with dementia will wear, which not only increases dementia awareness, but reduces the risks of those living with the syndrome of bringing harm to themselves, when they are out on their own or in some circumstances, wandering or lost.

Causeway Coast and Glens Chief Inspector Vince Redmond commented: “With so many community-based support services available to the public, it’s important that the hard-work of the people behind these services is recognised.

“With the launch of Age Concern Causeway’s blue wristband initiative in September of last year, this initiative assists members of the public and emergency services to quickly identify individuals who need assistance and make contact with loved ones or carers.

"The project was developed in collaboration with dementia support groups, who provided valuable feedback during engagement sessions on the design and functionality of the wristbands, which have been an invaluable tool, to those vulnerable individuals who suffer from memory loss.

“With the scheme being solely based in the North Coast at present, plans are now underway to expand the arrangement throughout Northern Ireland, with discussions involving the Health Minister and Trust representatives.

"The initiative demonstrates a successful community-focused approach to supporting vulnerable individuals and enhancing public awareness, and I am delighted to say we have been the first District in Northern Ireland to offer this.

“A huge congratulations to all involved, this has been a fantastic project to be a part of and my thanks has to go out to Age Concern Causeway for their dedication to keeping some of the most vulnerable people in our communities safe.”

For more information or to register and avail of the FREE blue wristband, visit the Age Concern Causeway website here: https://accauseway.org.