Public health nurse retires after four decades of making a difference

South Eastern Trust Consultant Public Health Nurse, Pauline Wilson, has retired after an incredible 40 years in nursing.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pauline played a pivotal role in leading the regional vaccination programme rollout at the SSE Arena, a significant achievement that impacted countless lives across the region.

Pauline’s career began in 1985 in Children’s Nursing before transitioning to Adult Nursing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, she developed a wealth of experience in various roles, but found her true passion in Public Health Nursing after joining the Trust in 2005.

Pauline with son Andrew and daughters Megan and Emma. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Throughout her career with the Trust, Pauline has held a variety of positions, including Health Visitor, Practice Education Facilitator, Surestart Manager, Lead Nurse for the vaccination programme and most recently, Consultant Public Health Nurse.

“It is hard to believe that I have been Nursing since 1985,” Pauline said. “During this time, I have been fortunate to have worked with so many incredible colleagues along the way.

“It has been a pleasure to work alongside such skilled and dedicated people who share the same commitment to making a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am truly grateful for the teamwork and friendships that I have experienced and to those who made my career so rewarding.”

Pauline with colleagues TB Prevention Nurse Michele Roberts, Community Inclusion Officer Noto Lugayeni, Specialist Public Health Nurse - Homeless Healthcare Lisa Ewart and Safeguarding Children’s Nurse Specialist Susan Leneghan. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Expressing thanks to Pauline for her many years of dedication and commitment, Assistant Director Children and Young People’s Healthcare, Julie Kilpatrick added: “Pauline’s commitment to improving Public Health and supporting the community has left an enduring legacy.

"I would like to thank Pauline for her outstanding contribution and dedication in improving the lives of those who she cared for.

"I wish her a happy and fulfilling retirement.”