Public health nurse retires after four decades of making a difference
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pauline played a pivotal role in leading the regional vaccination programme rollout at the SSE Arena, a significant achievement that impacted countless lives across the region.
Pauline’s career began in 1985 in Children’s Nursing before transitioning to Adult Nursing.
Over the years, she developed a wealth of experience in various roles, but found her true passion in Public Health Nursing after joining the Trust in 2005.
Throughout her career with the Trust, Pauline has held a variety of positions, including Health Visitor, Practice Education Facilitator, Surestart Manager, Lead Nurse for the vaccination programme and most recently, Consultant Public Health Nurse.
“It is hard to believe that I have been Nursing since 1985,” Pauline said. “During this time, I have been fortunate to have worked with so many incredible colleagues along the way.
“It has been a pleasure to work alongside such skilled and dedicated people who share the same commitment to making a difference.
"I am truly grateful for the teamwork and friendships that I have experienced and to those who made my career so rewarding.”
Expressing thanks to Pauline for her many years of dedication and commitment, Assistant Director Children and Young People’s Healthcare, Julie Kilpatrick added: “Pauline’s commitment to improving Public Health and supporting the community has left an enduring legacy.
"I would like to thank Pauline for her outstanding contribution and dedication in improving the lives of those who she cared for.
"I wish her a happy and fulfilling retirement.”