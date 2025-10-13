Public health nurses celebrated for dedication and commitment across South Eastern Trust

Over 150 Public Health Nurses from the South Eastern Trust gathered in The Great Hall at Downshire recently for a special event celebrating their commitment to children, young people and families across the Trust area.

The morning brought together colleagues from Safeguarding Nursing, Health Visiting, School Nursing, Immunisation and the Family Nurse Partnership Teams, providing an opportunity to reflect on achievements, share learning and recognise the impact of their vital work.

Head of Service for Public Health Nursing, Helen Leigh commented: “Public Health Nursing is an area of Nursing that is often overlooked. Today was a chance to showcase the incredible work happening every day.

"Our School Nurses deliver thousands of immunisations each year, our Family Nurse Partnership supports teenage parents over a two-year programme, our Safeguarding Team provides expert advice to staff and our Health Visitors support families from pregnancy until their child starts school.

South Eastern Trust’s Director of Children’s Services and Executive Director of Social Work, Lyn Preece, Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Nursing, Midwifery and AHP’s David Robinson, Head of Service for Public Health Nursing, Helen Leigh and Assistant Director for Children and Young People’s Healthcare, Julie Kilpatrick. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"It has been wonderful to see so many colleagues together, celebrating, networking and learning from one another.”

The event featured presentations from Claire Massey and Helen Hamilton of the Lisburn School Nursing Team, Aoife Martin from the Family Nurse Partnership and Health Visitor Tina Allen, who shared the continuing success of the Little Sunshine parenting group in Bangor.

The South Eastern Trust’s Director of Children’s Services and Executive Director of Social Work, Lyn Preece, praised the dedication of staff, saying: “Nurses do not often get the chance to celebrate.

"They go about their daily business quietly, yet their impact on families’ lives is immense. It is fantastic to see so many people here at this event to recognise and celebrate that work.”