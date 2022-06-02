Queen’s jubilee: NI healthcare arrangements for the bank holiday

A spokesperson for the Department said that if you or some of your family members feel unwell, it is important to choose the service most appropriate to your symptoms.

Emergencies

In the event of a life threatening emergency always dial 999.

The Emergency Department should only be used for sudden and acute illness or severe trauma.

Remember, most minor illnesses can be treated with over the counter medicines and plenty of rest, and whether treated or not, most of these will get better.

Minor injuries units

A minor injuries unit can treat injuries that are not critical or life threatening, such as injuries to upper and lower limbs, broken bones, sprains, bruises and wounds, burns and scalds, bites, cuts and wounds and eye injuries.

Further details about the service including locations and opening hours can be found on nidirect.

GP out of hours

GP practices will be closed from 6pm on Wednesday, June 1 2022 until 8.30am on Monday, June 6.

If you require urgent medical care when your GP surgery is closed and cannot wait until they reopen, you should contact GP Out of Hours.

GP out of hours will be available from 6pm on Wednesday, June 1 until 8.30am on Monday, June 6.

Community pharmacies

Pharmacists can offer advice and treatment for common conditions, recommend treatment and refer patients to other healthcare professionals as appropriate.

Please check the community pharmacy rota at hscbusiness.hscni.net/services/2286.htm to find out when pharmacies are open in your local area.

Dental practices

Anyone who experiences a dental problem should ring their dental surgery or if they are not registered with a dentist, they should contact a local dentist.

Dentists will have arrangements in place to offer advice, prescription for pain relief or referral to an Urgent Dental Care Centre.

Optometry practices (opticians)

If you have an urgent eye problem during the holiday period, please contact your local optometrist in the first instance.

If your optometry practice is closed and your eye problem is very urgent and cannot wait until normal opening hours, please contact your nearest hospital Emergency Department.

Out of hours emergency social work Ssrvice

If you have a social care emergency which cannot wait until the next working day, please call the Regional Emergency Social Work Service 028 9504 9999.

You should always call 999 if someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.