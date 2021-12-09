The man took ill on a train just outside Portadown Train Station when the three women came to his assistance.

Translink praised the ‘heroic actions’ of NHS Nurse Jennifer Madden and Midwifery students, Karen Keeley and Paula Holland.

They help stabilise him after he suffered a suspected heart attack on Monday 13th September.

Translink has praised the heroic actions of NHS staff who went to the aid of a passenger who had taken ill on board a train near Portadown recently. Midwifery students Karen Keeley and Paula Holland have been presented with return Enterprise travel to Dublin by Translink’s Hilton Parr and Jonathan Atkinson, the conductor who was on board the train.

Translink’s Head of Rail Customer Services, Hilton Parr, has paid tribute to Jennifer, Karen and Paula saying “their actions on the day were outstanding and a credit to the NHS and Queens University. The quick actions and caring approach of these NHS staff and our on-train Conductor, Jonathan Atkinson, helped a passenger receive the urgent treatment he required”.

Hilton added: “We are pleased to report our customer is recovering well and has returned to work and we wish him a speedy recovery.

“We again wish to thank Jennifer, Paula and Karen for volunteering their services, administering First-Aid and staying with the passenger until he was transported to hospital.

“Jennifer, Karen and Paula started using public transport as part of the NHS Free Travel for essential workers scheme which was introduced in March 2020, and today they continue to use rail services to get to and from work.

“As a token of our gratitude, we have offered the three nursing staff a complimentary return trip for two on the Enterprise to Dublin.”

