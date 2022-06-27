Ramore Lapland donation

The charity fundraises to fulfil the dreams of terminally ill, life limited and deserving children by taking them to see Santa at his home in Lapland, Finland, creating magical memories that their families can treasure forever.

The charity’s annual flight to Lapland for around 100 children took place every year for 12 years until the pandemic hit in 2020 and restrictions meant it was not feasible for the children or their care teams to travel. The trip will fortunately recommence this year, with the support of fundraisers, donors, businesses and corporate partners.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanking Ramore Restaurants for the generous donation, Willie Gregg and Raymond Pollock, both members of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust North Coast Fundraising Committee said: “We are very grateful for this donation. It will truly make a difference to a child who is living with a condition that makes each day challenging.

(l-r) Willie Gregg and Raymond Pollock, both members of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust’s North Coast Fundraising Committee receive a donation cheque of £500 from Ramore Restaurant Portrush General Manager Arnie Boreland and Gin Bar Manager Jordan McClenaghan as part of Ramore Restaurant’s commitment to local charities

“Being told that they’re getting to go and see Santa at his home, is like having a dream come true! The excitement and anticipation that they experience spreads throughout the entire family circle and support network and creates a positive focal point for everyone. It makes a difference, and the happy memories created during the trip are something which can be cherished in difficult days.”

Arnie Boreland, General Manager, Ramore Restaurants, Portrush said: “We are delighted to be involved with raising funds for the work of this very special charity.

“Bringing 100 local children who have been nominated by the eight paediatric departments and the NI Children’s Hospice to Lapland to see Santa is a very special thing. It has struck a chord with our staff and customers. We’ve raised £500 to date to help the charity make the dreams of children come true.”