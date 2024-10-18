Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ratheane Care Home in Coleraine recently celebrated its 35th Anniversary by raising vital funds for the local charity Air Ambulance NI in memory of 15-year-old Candice Tosh.

Candice tragically passed away due to a road traffic collision. The Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) consultant and paramedic provided treatment at the scene, making the decision to divert to The Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

This prompt decision is what provided the family with valuable time with Candice, allowing them time to also consider organ donation. In such difficult circumstances the family decided to proceed with organ donation, meaning a number of lives were saved in Candice’s legacy.

Candice's aunt, Jeanette, who works at Ratheane Care Home, expressed gratitude to Air Ambulance NI for allowing the family to say goodbye to Candice. She also mentioned that Candice was able to save other lives by being an organ donor, thanks to the Air Ambulance's assistance.

Cheque presentation at Ratheane Care Home, Coleraine, with Macklin family, Candice’s family and Katrina Hughes from Air Ambulance NI. CREDIT AANI

The management team at Ratheane Care Home said: "We decided to fundraise for Air Ambulance NI after learning about just how much funds it takes to get the helicopter off the ground each day. Coming together to host our anniversary party in memory of Candice brought a bit of purpose to our colleague during a heartbreaking time."

Approximately 7,500 people in the UK are currently waiting for an organ transplant. Candice's organ donation helped to save lives, and Ratheane Care Home continued her legacy by raising an incredible £3,400 in her memory.

It costs an average of £6,850 per day to maintain the services of Air Ambulance NI. The donation will directly help other critically ill or injured patients when time is of the essence.

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at the charity, added: “We’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who got involved in the special fundraising day to honour Candice’s memory.

"Your generosity and willingness to help others in the face of tragedy is humbling and will help a future patient in need of the Air Ambulance. It is only with continued support from local communities that the air ambulance service is able to continue and be there for everyone who needs it.”