The cross-community organisation, which is predominantly run by volunteers, with the help of three part-time employees, supports those living with disabilities, ranging from those with physical challenges to those suffering with mental health struggles, by offering equine opportunities, to ride or work with horses, which in turn delivers both physical and psychological benefits to health and wellbeing.

Around 200 guests attended the event, which raised money through fun equine-based ballots, and an auction.

The Gala Ball’s keyline sponsor, Belfast-based Finlay Wealth Management, also donated a once-in-a-lifetime prize of a Bentley Experience at the Bentley factory in Crewe. The prize winner will get to drive a Bentley and meet the skilled tradespeople behind the vehicle, as well as an overnight stay in Ashford Castle.

RDA event organiser, Gail Wilson-Downey, said: “RDANI has been operating for over 50 years, providing essential services to local schools and individuals. We welcome and engage with those vulnerable, at risk, and most excluded from society, by providing the opportunity to work with the horses in a safe and supportive environment, promoting confidence and developing life skills; but we are a charity, and maintaining our facilities and caring for 12 horses comes at a significant cost.

“We are volunteer-led and have seen increasing demand as the needs in our communities have changed, due in the main to Covid. There are rising levels of isolation, depression and anxiety and we have had to react to this, by expanding our services into equine assisted learning and equine therapy.

“We wish to thank Finlay Wealth Management for helping us make this event a reality, and also everyone who came to the Ball, provided prizes and donated to the charity. We look forward to creating more equine learning opportunities for those who need it most.”

Finlay Wealth Management Managing Director Jonathan Finlay said: “This Ball is going to be a new source of funding, offering the charity and its users some guaranteed income. It was our honour to support the RDA Causeway Coast and Glens’ inaugural ball and we wish the team every success.”

Anyone interested in supporting the work of RDANI should contact Christine Hankin via [email protected]

