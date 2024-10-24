Regional imaging leads scoop gold standard radiographers ‘team of the year’ award

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 24th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
The regional Quality Standard for Imaging Lead Radiographers have been awarded the prestigious Society of Radiographers ‘Team of the Year Award’ for Northern Ireland 2024.

This recognition honours their exceptional work in advancing radiography services across each Trust in Northern Ireland through innovation, multi-professional collaboration and a commitment to delivering outstanding patient care.

The Radiography Awards have become a well-established celebration of the profession and good practice in all aspects of radiography.

The ‘Team of the Year’ Award celebrates a stand-out team that use innovative practices to improve service delivery or radiography education. They demonstrate exceptional multi-professional collaboration and are committed to delivering outstanding patient care.

L/R - Nuala McErlain (QSI Lead, Northern Health & Social Care Trust), Sharon O Sullivan (QSI Lead, Southern Health & Social Care Trust), Stacey Whitley (QSI Lead, Belfast Health & Social Care Trust), Catherine Lavery (QSI Lead, Western Health & Social Care Trust), Mark Cadden (QSI Lead, South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust), Richard Gould (SPPG, Senior Project Manager) & Maria Wright, (SPPG Senior Project Manager). Pic credit: SEHSCTL/R - Nuala McErlain (QSI Lead, Northern Health & Social Care Trust), Sharon O Sullivan (QSI Lead, Southern Health & Social Care Trust), Stacey Whitley (QSI Lead, Belfast Health & Social Care Trust), Catherine Lavery (QSI Lead, Western Health & Social Care Trust), Mark Cadden (QSI Lead, South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust), Richard Gould (SPPG, Senior Project Manager) & Maria Wright, (SPPG Senior Project Manager). Pic credit: SEHSCT
Congratulating the South Eastern Trust Radiography Team, Director of Surgery, Elective Care, Paediatrics & Maternity, Maggie Parks said: “The Regional Quality Standard for Imaging Leads’ dedication to improving service delivery and ensuring a collaborative approach across healthcare teams has set a new standard for Radiography in Northern Ireland.

"This award recognises their ongoing efforts to enhance both the profession and the quality of care provided to patients.”

Quality Standard for Imaging Lead in the South Eastern Trust, Mark Cadden added: “We are delighted to receive the Team of the Year Award.

"This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of our team, who are constantly striving to enhance the quality of radiography services across Northern Ireland.

"Our focus has always been on improving patient care through collaboration and innovation and this recognition is a reflection of the positive impact we have been able to make."

