Regional imaging leads scoop gold standard radiographers ‘team of the year’ award
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This recognition honours their exceptional work in advancing radiography services across each Trust in Northern Ireland through innovation, multi-professional collaboration and a commitment to delivering outstanding patient care.
The Radiography Awards have become a well-established celebration of the profession and good practice in all aspects of radiography.
The ‘Team of the Year’ Award celebrates a stand-out team that use innovative practices to improve service delivery or radiography education. They demonstrate exceptional multi-professional collaboration and are committed to delivering outstanding patient care.
Congratulating the South Eastern Trust Radiography Team, Director of Surgery, Elective Care, Paediatrics & Maternity, Maggie Parks said: “The Regional Quality Standard for Imaging Leads’ dedication to improving service delivery and ensuring a collaborative approach across healthcare teams has set a new standard for Radiography in Northern Ireland.
"This award recognises their ongoing efforts to enhance both the profession and the quality of care provided to patients.”
Quality Standard for Imaging Lead in the South Eastern Trust, Mark Cadden added: “We are delighted to receive the Team of the Year Award.
"This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every member of our team, who are constantly striving to enhance the quality of radiography services across Northern Ireland.
"Our focus has always been on improving patient care through collaboration and innovation and this recognition is a reflection of the positive impact we have been able to make."