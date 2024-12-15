Renal patient and nurse unite to highlight kidney health this Christmas

In the run-up to Christmas, dialysis patient, William Johnston, is raising awareness about the importance of renal care and the vital work of Northern Ireland renal charities in a creative and inspiring way.

Every week during his dialysis sessions in the Ulster Hospital Renal Unit, William dons a different T-shirt, each one spotlighting the efforts of these charities and the significance of their work and is uploading photos to his own social media channels.

William's campaign has gained the enthusiastic support of Renal Unit Ward Manager, Claire McKenzie.

Claire is joining the awareness drive by wearing the same T-shirts during her local park runs, helping to spread the message beyond the unit.

Claire McKenzie (Ward Manager) and Renal patient William Johnston. Pic credit: SEHSCT

William, who was born with a kidney defect, has undergone two transplants over the years and is a passionate advocate for patients with kidney disease and organ donation.

William explained: "In the weeks leading up to Christmas, I intend to wear the charity t-shirts of NI Renal Charities to promote their profile and services to peer patients, renal medical staff and the public.

"I will be posting a photo of myself on my social media each week along with information about each charity.”

William, who currently undergoes dialysis sessions for four hours every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and two hours on a Saturday, praised the team in the Renal Unit in the Ulster Hospital.

He said: "Obviously when you are going through dialysis, you spend so much time in the unit and you get to know the staff really well and they get to know you.

"That is the difference from being on a hospital ward where you don't get to form this wonderful relationship with the staff, but here it is teamwork, we work very close together. We are one big renal family.”

Clare McKenzie praised William's ongoing efforts. She said: "William is a true inspiration to everyone in the Renal Unit.

"His passion for raising awareness is simply amazing and it is a privilege to be able to support him in this campaign.

"Together, we hope to reach even more people and encourage them to consider the importance of kidney health and organ donation."