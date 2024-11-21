Ribbon cut at Ulster Hospital’s newly constructed labour ward recovery space
Lead Midwife Sarah McKevitt explained: “This project has been in the planning a long time now, for quite a number of years.
“We are absolutely delighted that we have this extended recovery space.
"Everybody involved has had such a big input in completing this work and it is ultimately going to make such a huge difference to the women that are coming through our service.
"Having this newly renovated space will make such a difference to their journey and experience within the unit. ”
Head of Estates Development Gregory McDougall expressed his thanks to the clinical team while construction work took place.
He said: “On behalf of the Estate Department, I would like to thank McCusker Contracts as this has been an extremely complex project, over multiple phases, involving complex engineering system.
"I want to express thanks to the clinical team for providing live clinical services while work was ongoing.”
Assistant Director for Women and Acute Child Health Kieran Quinn added how the additional recovery space will prove, “very beneficial in terms of patient flow and the experience of the mothers and partners after their caesarean section, especially if they require that specialised one-to-one care.
"It’s a real highlight to the team. This environment and space will be much more beneficial and therapeutic.”