RNID offers free hearing aid sessions for users in Lisburn

The RNID will be offering a free support session for NHS hearing aid users at Trinity Methodist and Community Centre, off Knockmore Road Lisburn on Wednesday February 22 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

By Julie-Ann Spence
2 hours ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 2:55pm

RNID is looking forward to being able to support local people with hearing aid issues, supplying batteries, changing tubing on hearing aid moulds, open fit and RIC hearing aids.

Sessions will continue in 2023 on the fourth Wednesday of every month on, with upcoming sessions being held on Wednesday March 22, April 26, and May 24.

Hearing aids can also be brought in for maintenance by friends or family members, and no appointment is needed.

RNID will hold a drop in session for hearing aid users at Trinity Methodist on Wednesday February 22
RNID supports 12 million people in the UK who are deaf or have hearing loss or tinnitus. The charity works with communities and partners across health, employment, research, government and more to change life for the better.

For more information contact [email protected], call/text 07342 994453 or visit www.rnid.org.uk.

