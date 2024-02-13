Roy Harrison: 'When you’re told the news you have cancer, your mind goes into a dark place and you go into panic mode'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roy was given the news he had bowel cancer on June 20 last year and, thankfully, he was told by his GP about Charis Cancer Care and throughout his cancer journey their support has been invaluable.

Roy was aware of Charis which is based seven miles outside Cookstown, overlooking the idyllic Lough Fea at the foot of the Sperrins.

However, it was this timely reminder from his GP which made him pick up the phone.

Roy Harrison, from Cookstown, pictured with his granddaugher is thankful for the support provided by Charis Cancer Care. Credit: Submitted

Charis Cancer Care opened its doors in March 2010 as a purpose-built complementary care centre for people going through their cancer journey.

Its mission statement is to provide person-centred care for those whose lives are affected by cancer from diagnosis onwards.

The service will be delivered through an individualised, integrated, and free of charge programme, providing complementary therapies and psychological support.

At all times the service seeks to work collaboratively with mainstream healthcare and other partners in care.

Charis Cancer Care Centre is situated overlooking Lough Fea. Credit: Submitted

Charis offers a range of services to support with the emotional, physical and psychological impact of cancer to those going through cancer, their family and those bereaved by cancer.

Services include counselling,complementary therapies such as aromatherapy, massage and reflexology, yoga, mindfulness, relaxation, healthy eating workshops and financial advice.

Charis also has a therapist who provides Emmett technique which is a light touch therapy that aims to help with pain relief. All these services are provided free of charge.

Roy said he was one of the lucky ones being so local to Charis and getting the support he needed.

"I called Charis at 10.30am and by 12.30 that day I was sitting in Charis with a plan in place to support with my anxiety and concerns about my upcoming operation," he said.

Roy had surgery on July 13 last and he said he went into the operation "without one ounce of fear" thanks to the counselling he received from Dr Tillie Doherty-McElhone at Charis.

"The day I was diagnosed I said to the nurse ‘this isn’t good is it?’ The nurse told me ‘what’s in your head, is worse than the treatment you face’ and this is the truth," he continued.

"When you’re told the news you have cancer, your mind goes into a dark place and you go into panic mode and think you’re going to die. Tillie was able to help me deal with my worries and fears and recognise that the chances are greater that you’re going to survive than die with cancer.”

Roy would encourage anyone going through a cancer journey to contact Charis for support.

"My story is a positive one, other than my operation, I haven’t needed any further treatment. No one’s cancer journey is easy, but the support I receive and continue to receive has helped enormously. I also know when it comes to my yearly check-ups, I will be nervous but I know Charis is there to help if I need it."