The Zones are now in operation at premises run by five Health and Social Care Trusts. These are: Northern Trust - Causeway Hospital - 100m; Southern Trust - Craigavon Area Hospital - 100m; Southern Trust - Daisy Hill Hospital - 130m; Belfast Trust - College Street - 130m; Belfast Trust - Bradbury Wellbeing and Treatment Centre - 150m; Western Trust - Altnagelvin Hospital - 100m; South Eastern Trust - Lagan Valley Hospital - 100m; South Eastern Trust - Ulster Hospital - 100m.

The Department of Health said in a statement: “Safe Access Zones were established under NI Assembly legislation to protect women and girls accessing abortion services, information, advice and counselling, and protect staff working at these locations. It is illegal for them to be impeded, recorded, influenced or to be caused harassment, alarm or distress within the Zones.”