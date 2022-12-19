Samaritans across Ireland are calling for landmarks and buildings to be lit in green to mark the Longest Night on Wednesday, December 21, to show people that Samaritans are here for them during the long dark nights.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has signalled it support for the campaign and Cloonavin will be illuminated in green light from December 19 – 23.

The Roe Park Resort, who are corporate sponsors of Samaritans, this year will also light up their Roe Park Suite in Samaritan green.

Coleraine & District branch of the Samaritans reminds those in need that their helpline will be open all over Christmas during callers’ darkest hours if they are lonely or struggling to cope at this time.

David McKeown, Director of Coleraine & District Samaritans, said: “There is no doubt that as an organisation Samaritans has seen the number of calls increase significantly in the past couple of years. Volunteers are giving about 100,000 hours to taking calls, dealing with contacts from over 560,000 callers. That works out at 1,500 a day or a call every minute!

"It follows that the need for more volunteers has never been higher. The Coleraine & District branch is always keen to welcome volunteers to train.

"If you have an interest in volunteering with Samaritans or even if you want to find out more about our work in Coleraine please give our volunteering number a ring – we promise to get back to you pretty quickly. Call us on 07979 448 292.

"Visiting www.samaritans.org is another way to declare an interest in volunteering. The parent body will pass your name on to us,” added David.