Samaritans - there for you every day in 2022

However, if you are finding living your life difficult at the moment Ballymena Samaritans are always available to support you.

You can get in touch about anything that’s troubling you, no matter how large or small the issue feels.

A spokesperson said: “Samaritans’ volunteers are here to listen, no judgement, no pressure, and help you work through what’s on your mind. We’ll never tell you what to do. If you are struggling during the night, early in the morning or during the day – someone will always be there to support you. No matter the hour or day – we will support you.”

Over the Christmas and New Year period volunteers at the Ballymena Branch of Samaritans were there to support anyone who was struggling with the challenges in their lives. Although some of the calls were specifically in relation to COVID, not all of them were – here are examples of some of them: ‘It’s just nice to pick up the phone and talk to someone as I am on my own’. ‘I feel like I am losing my mind. I just need to talk’. ’I just feel I need to talk and talk and talk to help me calm down. ‘I am so stressed over my studies and find I can’t concentrate’.

Whatever you are going through, you can call Samaritans free any time, from any phone, on 116 123.at anytime. Marie, the Director of Ballymena Samaritans said “Maybe you can’t quite put your finger on it, but you’re not feeling okay. You might be feeling tired more often, be feeling emotional, and you might not want to do the things that you usually enjoy right now. Struggling to cope with everyday life doesn’t look or feel the same in everyone. We can’t generalise about how it’ll make you feel or act. Samaritans are here to listen. You can call us on 116 123, email us at [email protected] - You don’t have to feel suicidal to get in touch.