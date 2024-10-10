Scarva villagers keep air ambulance flying high!
The terrific total was achieved through the dedicated fundraising efforts of local residents and unwavering support from the wider village.
The charity Air Ambulance NI said it was “truly humbled” by the “overwhelming generosity” of the Scarva community.
The Park Inn made a tremendous contribution by hosting two well-attended events - a lively BBQ evening in June, featuring an exciting raffle and auction, followed by a vibrant Farmer Dan music night in August, where attendees danced and sang late into the night.
These events alone raised an impressive £7,309.33, thanks to the businesses who generously donated prizes, the hard-working bar staff, talented performers, dedicated volunteers, and the fantastic customers whose continued support made these events a success.
The annual 13th July celebrations, which draw thousands of visitors to Scarva each year, also played an important part.
The Crawfords, a local family, organised the traditional charity collection in one of the fields used as a car park, with the generous support of landowner Wayne McMurray.
Thanks to the kindness of visitors who donated as they parked, a remarkable £6,053 was raised, marking it the third consecutive year of support for Air Ambulance NI and bringing the total from these collections to an outstanding £17,483.52.
In addition, 17-year-old Mackenzie Gordon will soon take on a thrilling challenge for the cause - a 15,000ft skydive scheduled for later this month.
Despite his young age, Mackenzie’s fundraising efforts have been extraordinary, raising £2,100 ahead of his daring plunge.
Amy Henshaw, Area Fundraising Manager, expressed her gratitude, stating: “We are incredibly thankful to everyone involved for their remarkable fundraising.
“The collective donation of over £15,000 is simply superb and will fund two full days of our life-saving service, making a vital difference to an average of four patients in their time of need.
“The generosity and dedication from such a small village is inspiring. The team at Air Ambulance NI wish to sincerely thank everyone involved in these fantastic efforts. Your support is invaluable and will help save lives across Northern Ireland.”
The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland.
Playing a pivotal role in emergency response, the aircraft can reach any part of the province within 25 minutes from its airbase in Lisburn.
Tasked on average twice a day, the doctor and paramedic team respond to a range of emergencies, including serious road traffic collisions, farm and workplace accidents, sports injuries, and medical emergencies. Every minute counts, and public support is vital in enabling the medical crew to provide life-saving interventions.
