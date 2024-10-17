Sensory regulation workshops for parents and carers in Carrickfergus, Coleraine and Magherafelt
Aimed at parents and carers, the workshops will include a presentation by Occupational Therapists.
The Trust said: “Parents are welcome to speak to the therapists and ask questions at the end. After the workshop, your child will not need to be seen by Occupational Therapy unless a further request for support is indicated.
“Please note, children should not attend these sessions.”
More information is available at https://www.northerntrust.hscni.net/2024/03/07/sensory-regulation-parent-workshops/
The dates are as follows:
Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 10.00am - Sandel Centre, 6 Knocklynn Road, Coleraine;
Thursday, November 7, 2024, 6.30pm - Involve House, 18 Queen Street, Magherafelt;
Tuesday, January 14, 2025, 6.30pm - Dobbs Room, Carrickfergus Town Hall, 2B Joymount, Carrickfergus.
Those who are unable to attend a session you can watch a recording of the presentation at home.
