The Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s Children’s Occupational Therapy Service will be holding a series of Sensory Regulation Workshops in Carrickfergus, Coleraine and Magherafelt.

Aimed at parents and carers, the workshops will include a presentation by Occupational Therapists.

The Trust said: “Parents are welcome to speak to the therapists and ask questions at the end. After the workshop, your child will not need to be seen by Occupational Therapy unless a further request for support is indicated.

“Please note, children should not attend these sessions.”

More information is available at https://www.northerntrust.hscni.net/2024/03/07/sensory-regulation-parent-workshops/

The dates are as follows:

Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 10.00am - Sandel Centre, 6 Knocklynn Road, Coleraine;

Thursday, November 7, 2024, 6.30pm - Involve House, 18 Queen Street, Magherafelt;

Tuesday, January 14, 2025, 6.30pm - Dobbs Room, Carrickfergus Town Hall, 2B Joymount, Carrickfergus.

Those who are unable to attend a session you can watch a recording of the presentation at home.