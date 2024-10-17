Sensory regulation workshops for parents and carers in Carrickfergus, Coleraine and Magherafelt

By Helena McManus
Published 17th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust’s Children’s Occupational Therapy Service will be holding a series of Sensory Regulation Workshops in Carrickfergus, Coleraine and Magherafelt.

Aimed at parents and carers, the workshops will include a presentation by Occupational Therapists.

The Trust said: “Parents are welcome to speak to the therapists and ask questions at the end. After the workshop, your child will not need to be seen by Occupational Therapy unless a further request for support is indicated.

“Please note, children should not attend these sessions.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Trust's Children’s Occupational Therapy Service is holding a series of Sensory Regulation Workshops for parents and carers. Photo: Ulrike Mai from PixabayThe Trust's Children’s Occupational Therapy Service is holding a series of Sensory Regulation Workshops for parents and carers. Photo: Ulrike Mai from Pixabay
The Trust's Children’s Occupational Therapy Service is holding a series of Sensory Regulation Workshops for parents and carers. Photo: Ulrike Mai from Pixabay

More information is available at https://www.northerntrust.hscni.net/2024/03/07/sensory-regulation-parent-workshops/

The dates are as follows:

Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 10.00am - Sandel Centre, 6 Knocklynn Road, Coleraine;

Thursday, November 7, 2024, 6.30pm - Involve House, 18 Queen Street, Magherafelt;

Tuesday, January 14, 2025, 6.30pm - Dobbs Room, Carrickfergus Town Hall, 2B Joymount, Carrickfergus.

Those who are unable to attend a session you can watch a recording of the presentation at home.

Related topics:CarrickfergusColeraine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice