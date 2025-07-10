Sensory twiddle muffs bring calm and care to dementia patients in Ulster Hospital emergency department

A thoughtful donation from the Presbyterian Chaplaincy and local church communities is bringing comfort to patients living with dementia in the Emergency Department at the Ulster Hospital.

Presbyterian Chaplain and Designated Chaplain to Inpatients Living with Dementia, Claire Sellar, together with kind-hearted ladies from Presbyterian Churches, have donated a beautiful selection of handmade Sensory Twiddle Muffs for use in the Emergency Department.

Twiddle Muffs are soft, knitted hand muffs adorned with sensory items such as buttons, ribbons and textured fabrics. They are designed to provide a calming focus for patients with Dementia, helping to ease agitation and anxiety in what can be a noisy and unfamiliar environment.

South Eastern Trust, Lead Nurse, Jennifer Nicholson expressed gratitude on behalf of the team and said: “We would like to pass on our heartfelt thanks to everyone who responded to our appeal earlier this year.

Jennifer Nicholson (Lead Nurse, Unscheduled Care) with Claire Sellar (Presbyterian Chaplain and Designated Chaplain to Inpatients Living with Dementia) with ladies from the Presbyterian Churches who made twiddle muffs for the Ulster Hospital Emergency Department. Pic credit: SEHCT

"We have received an incredible number of Twiddle Muffs from community and church groups, as well as individuals and we are genuinely overwhelmed by the kindness and effort that has gone into each and every one.

“It was especially lovely to meet some of the ladies last week when they travelled to the hospital to personally deliver the muffs they had so thoughtfully made. They were so friendly and interested to hear how we use them to support patients.

“These sensory aids are a simple but powerful tool to help calm and distract patients with Dementia in our care.

"While we cannot always control the busy hospital environment, this is a meaningful way we can bring comfort and reassurance to those who need it most.”