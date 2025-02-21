Shopmobility service at the Ulster Hospital helps patients and visitors to stay mobile

A vital service supporting people with mobility needs is available at the Ulster Hospital through Shopmobility Belfast, working in partnership with the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust.

Located at the former main entrance to the Ulster Hospital, Shopmobility Belfast provides electric scooters and wheelchairs free of charge to registered members, ensuring staff, visitors, and service users can access the hospital site easily.

This service benefits patients attending clinics, carers and relatives visiting inpatient wards, and anyone with permanent or temporary mobility challenges.

Working with the Support Services Helpdesk, which provides information and portering services, Shopmobility Belfast ensures accessibility and ease of movement around the hospital. Through the ‘Meet and Greet Service’, members can arrange for Shopmobility Belfast staff to meet them at the bus terminal, car parks, disabled parking areas or drop-off points, including the Inpatient Ward Block (IWB).

Shopmobilty provides a vital service for patients and visitors at the Ulster Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Trained staff assist service users in getting in and out of their vehicles and can accompany them to their destination within the hospital. Upon request, staff can return to help service users back to their transport.

South Eastern Trust, Shopmobility Belfast Manager, Rev Don Gamble, said: "The Shopmobility Belfast service at the Ulster Hospital plays a crucial role in ensuring that everyone, regardless of mobility challenges, can access the care and support they need.

"By providing free access to wheelchairs and electric scooters, we are helping patients, visitors and staff move around the hospital site with ease, promoting independence and reducing stress during what can often be a difficult time."

Shopmobility Belfast, Marketing Manager, Adam Guilar added: "One of the main benefits of signing up with Shopmobility Belfast is that once you are a member, you can use our equipment across Northern Ireland.

"Shopmobility Belfast helps people move around the hospital, whether they are visiting loved ones or attending appointments, giving them back their independence and freedom."

The Shopmobility Belfast service operates from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, at the front desk of the old main entrance to the hospital.

The service is free to join, with application forms available at the front desk or by calling (028) 9598 8034.